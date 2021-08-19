Shropshire's unprecedented challenge in organising Covid booster jabs and flu shots this autumn

Dr Jess Harvey

Dr Jess Harvey, from Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice, says preparations are already being made and clinics are likely to start towards the end of September or beginning of October.

She says the vaccines are to be delivered in batches and GP surgeries will be calling eligible patients in gradually for their jabs.

Medics are still awaiting guidance on whether patients will be able to get both vaccines at the same appointment.

Dr Harvey said: "We are making preparations to ensure the clinics we have are safe and effective.

"There's going to be even more preparation going into the clinics this year than last year.

"It's going to be logistically more of a challenge than ever before but we are preparing for it.

"We still have a duty to protect our patients so there will be mask wearing and we will try to ensure social distancing."

She said plans were being made to give the Covid booster jabs in two stages, with over-70s, those shielding and extremely vulnerable, healthcare workers, care home staff and residents being called up first.

Over 50s and those with underlying health conditions would then be invited to an appointment as per the previous Covid vaccine campaign.

Dr Harvey said: "The Covid vaccines and flu vaccines are delivered to us in batches so GP surgeries will be calling people in gradually to get these vaccines; patients shouldn't panic if they have not heard anything early on.

"It may be the case that we are authorised to give them at the same appointment, but this has yet to be confirmed.

"Once that is, or isn’t, then we will be able to update everyone accordingly."

She said Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice will also be using William Brookes School, in Much Wenlock, to deliver some of its larger clinics.

Other GP practices in the county may also decide to use different locations, particularly if they have limited space, although it will be down to individual choice.

"These are life-saving vaccines and we want people if they are eligible to get both when they are invited," Dr Harvey added.

"Patients should make sure that their GP practices have their correct mobile phone numbers as this is often used to contact patients about clinics, and they should keep an eye on communications from their surgeries on websites and social media.

"There is no official start date yet but we are being told we will get delivery in September so the clinics are likely to start at the end of September or the beginning of October."

Meanwhile, a number of Covid pop-up vaccination clinics will be running over the coming weeks in Shropshire.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those aged 16 and over.

They are running today at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital from 9am to 4pm; Cross Street in Oswestry on Saturday from 9.15am to 7pm; Telford Balloon Fiesta at Telford Town Park on August 27-29.

The clinics there will run from midday to 5pm on Friday and Sunday and until 6.30pm on the Saturday.

There will be further pop-up Covid vaccine clinics at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on September 11 between 1.30pm and 7pm and Barnabas Community Church in Shrewsbury on September 17 from 9am to 1.30pm.

A number of walk-in sites continue to be available.