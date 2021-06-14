Delta variant most common in new coronavirus cases in Wales as numbers rise to 315

This is a rise of 131 cases since the last update given on June 10.

The case numbers are expected to rise further over the coming weeks.

Localised community transmission of the variant is evident, with the majority of new cases not being connected to international travel.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the coronavirus response at Public Health Wales, said: “This is a significant development, but one we have predicted, as we know the Delta variant is easier to catch than the previously dominant Alpha variant.

"It is thought that increased mixing is contributing to transmission and we are concerned at this rise in cases.

“There is much we can do to protect ourselves and others.

"Latest evidence shows that both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the Delta variant after two doses and so it’s so important to take up the offer of both vaccines.

“By remaining at least two metres away from everyone else, washing our hands regularly, and wearing a face covering we can keep ourselves and our friends and family safe.

“You must self-isolate and get a test if you or anyone in your household develop symptoms.”