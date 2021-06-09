'Relieved, proud and reassured': Shropshire patients delighted to get Covid jabs six months after rollout started

Covid-19 vaccinator Megan Wilding

But it is adding to the national effort to get the population protected.

Patients have spoken of their relief at being vaccinated, while staff say are proud to have been part of the process.

Covid vaccinations began at the New Bucks Head, AFC Telford United's ground, in February and since then about 25,000 patients have come through the doors for first and second jabs.

Kurt Glaze, of Trench, Telford, turned up at the site in Wellington on Tuesday to get his second jab.

The 49-year-old said: "I think it's important everyone gets vaccinated to save the high death rate that was. Hospitals have been overwhelmed in the past.

"Now that vaccinations have been rolling out the figures have been dropping significantly which is very good for the future."

He said he was proud of the efforts of everyone involved.

"I can see the light at the end of the tunnel now," he added.

David Scott said he was happy to get his second jab at the vaccination site.

"It's been very well organised," said the 36-year-old, from Hadley, Telford.

"I've been straight in, straight out both times.

"The NHS has done very well throughout it all.

"I'm hopeful about the future and that it's going in the right direction.

"I'm part of the grassroots football in Telford and I'm happy that the teams can get back out there again."

Leighton Hickman, 43, of Madeley, was also returning for his second jab.

"It's a relief," he said.

"It's that piece of mind to know you've had your vaccine.

"It makes you freer, especially in my line of work. I'm a decorator so have to go in people's homes. It's good that I can now tell them I've had both my jabs.

"They have done it really well."

Ricky Rahania, owner of Wellington Pharmacy, which has been delivering jabs at the site, said he was proud to have been part of the national effort to get people vaccinated.

"On the whole, it's gone great," he said.

"The vaccination programme across the UK has been challenging but there's been support from the wider NHS.

"It's been a learning curve but it's been great we could help the community.

"We've vaccinated close to 25,000 people on this site alone.

"It's gone at a rapid pace. You have to learn quickly and react quickly.

"I'm proud to be part of it."