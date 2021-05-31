Shropshire hospital volunteers hailed for Covid efforts

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust volunteers, from left: Rio Chidlow, Alix Tomlinson, Olivia Owen-Jones and Lisa Bailey

Volunteers have played a key part in the NHS response to the pandemic and Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has spoken of the vital role hundreds of volunteers have played over the last year.

The trust, which manages both Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), has around 200 volunteers who have active placements and more than 300 whose activities are currently postponed due to the pandemic.

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at the trust, said they had played a key part in helping the NHS through the past 14 months.

She said: “Throughout 2020, we saw a big change to our volunteer workforce. Many had to stop volunteering due to Covid-19 guidance, but we also saw a rise in people who wanted to join us to help out during the pandemic.

“Volunteers have played a key role in the pandemic response. During an exceptionally difficult year, local people from all walks of life have taken the time to volunteer and make a huge difference to our hospitals – just as they do every year.

"This is a time for us to come together and thank all volunteers for their invaluable contribution.”

Alix Tomlinson, who has taken on a role as a response volunteer at PRH, said she had wanted to give back to the hospital which has helped her and her family, as well as progress on her dream of becoming a paramedic.

She said: "It is important to me to give back to the NHS that supported me and my family throughout my past health struggles. They cared for me and my family when we really needed it the most and I will forever be grateful for that.

"When I came across the volunteering application at college there was no hesitation in applying and it is the best thing I did.

"The confidence I have gained throughout my time here has been invaluable and I cannot wait for that to grow even more as my time here continues."

Olivia Owen Jones, also a response volunteer, said she had wanted to help out at a time of need.

He said: "It is important to me for the experience in the sector as I would like a career in the NHS as a midwife. After attending the People’s Academy award/information day about NHS hosted by SaTH, I found volunteering would be a great way for me to help people and explore NHS careers.

"Especially with the strain of the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone appreciates everything we do. It is great to help out in a time of need."

People who want volunteer with SaTH can attend a virtual drop in session will take place on June 3.

For information and to register visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/volunteering-at-the-shrewsbury-and-telford-hospital-nhs-trust-tickets-153801692001