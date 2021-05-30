Areas with highest and lowest vaccine coverage in Shropshire as 200,000 people receive both jabs

Thousands of people have been vaccinated at Telford International Centre

Latest NHS data shows 135,800 people in Shropshire had received both vaccines by May 23, while 66,672 people in Telford and Wrekin had been given their two jabs.

In Shropshire, 122,407 recipients were over 40, and the remaining 13,393 were under 40. A total of 75 per cent of people 16 or over have had their first jab.

In Telford and Wrekin, 57,812 recipients were aged 40 and over – 65 per cent of the age group. It means 8,860 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses. In Telford and Wrekin 70 per cent of people 16 and over have received their first vaccine.

Areas with the highest coverage in Shropshire are:

1) Church Stretton, with 84.2% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Bridgnorth East, 83.6%

3) Alveley, Claverley and Worfield, 83.6%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Gobowen, St Martin's and Weston Rhyn, 58.7%

2) Shrewsbury Greenfields, 63.8%

3) Hinstock and Hodnet, 65.2%

Areas with the highest coverage in Telford and Wrekin are:

1) Ironbridge, Admaston and Higher Ercall, with 81.1% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Muxton and Lilleshall, 77.9%

3) Madeley, 77.5%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Hadley and Horton, 59.9%

2) Woodside, 61.2%

3) Donnington, 61.5%

Across England, 19.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 23 – 43 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 17 million people aged 40 and over – 60 per cent of the age group.

In total, 31.6 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 70 per cent of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have not been vaccinated.

The figures show in Shropshire show 3480 out of 3804 had received their first dose, while 1185 out of 1338 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose in Telford and Wrekin.