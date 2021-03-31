Telford mum issues emotional plea after losing husband to Covid

Pictured from left, Brandon Toni, 13, Sarah Toni and Liliana Toni, 10

Sarah Toni said her husband Nick had followed all of the government's rules, leaving his home just once a week to go shopping.

But when the 61-year-old started experiencing breathing difficulties in the early hours of February 6, an ambulance was called and he was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

He tested positive for Covid two days later, but Sarah says she had still been hopeful he would recover as he had a track record of always being fit and healthy.

However, weeks later he had to be put into a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Nick, who was dad to Liliana, 10, Brandon, 13 and Connor, 19, died on March 12 in hospital, with his wife dressed in full PPE at his bedside.

Nick Toni worked with Guide Dogs

In a cruel twist of fate, his Covid vaccination letter had arrived through his letterbox at the family home in Brookside not long after he was admitted.

"While Nick had been in ICU we were allowed to FaceTime. He was in a coma but we would talk to him as we were told he'd still be able to hear us," said 37-year-old Sarah.

"In hospital he got worse and they had to turn his life support machine off.

"I didn't want him to die alone so I was at the hospital.

"We are absolutely devastated. My daughter has nightmares.

"He followed all the rules and wasn't at work. The children were being home-schooled.

Nick Toni

"He went out once a week to get groceries, that was it." Nick trained Guide Dogs for the Blind for 33 years, and had also been a police dog handler in the RAF.

His work had taken the family to America and Canada for several years but they returned to their home roots in Telford about a year ago, as the pandemic started sweeping the country.

An online fundraising page has been set up by Sarah's mother, Debbie Bradford, to help the family after Nick's sudden death, and it has raised more than £6,500 so far.

"It's amazing how generous people have been – the support means everything," said Sarah, who also has an 18-year-old son called William.

"I want to put some of the money into a bank account for the children.

"We are also hoping to have a celebration of his life after Covid has gone away."

Nick Toni died after catching Covid-19

She said Nick was an "amazing dad" who was "so caring".

"He had so many friends around the world and would help anyone," she added.

"No one should take Covid for granted, even if you are healthy.

"Anyone can get it – it doesn't matter. Nick didn't have any underlying health conditions."

Paying tribute to her son-in-law, Sarah's mother Debbie said: "Nick had a heart of gold and always helped everyone.

"He was an amazing husband to my daughter and the most wonderful father to his children who are his pride and joy.

"His death is a sudden devastation to his wife and children.

"This pandemic has affected millions of people. Nick truly is one in a million and he deserved better than to have had his life ended this way like so many others."