Over 70,000 in Powys have received Covid vaccine

Powys Teaching Health Board has issued an update on its progress in attempting to vaccinate the population against Coronavirus.

The latest figures show that a total of 92,200 doses have been issued in the county – 71,000 first doses and 21,200 second doses.

It means that more than four fifths (86 per cent) of people in priority groups one to nine in the county have received their first dose, and more than a quarter (26 per cent) have already received double-dose protection.

More than 60 per cent of the adult population in the county has now received its first dose.

A spokesman for the health board said: "Last week saw more than 11,500 vaccination doses delivered in the county, which is the second busiest week we have seen.

"Our busiest single day so far was January 29 when more than 3,000 doses were delivered in a day (two days of vaccination were delivered in a day due to the forecast of snow)."