Shropshire's Lord-Lieutenant pays tribute to vaccination volunteers and staff during visit to Shrewsbury Covid jab centre

Lord-Lieutenant for Shropshire Anna Turner and Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire Nicky Kershaw with medical staff and those involved in the county's vaccination programme

During a recent visit to Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre, Anna Turner spoke to staff and volunteers, praising the work done by all the team in delivering thousands of vaccinations across the county since the programme began in December.

To date, more than a quarter of a million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Data published on Thursday by NHS England showed as of March 21, a total of 258,478 doses – including second doses – had been given in the county.

Mrs Turner said: “To have witnessed first-hand the smooth running and dedication of volunteers and staff working together has been a real pleasure.

The Lord-Lieutenant meeting members of the clinical team and volunteers

"I heard words of kindness and support being offered to reassure the recipients and could see how efficiently the hub is being run.

"It is team spirit with a determination to get as many of the community protected as possible without wasting a single drop of vaccine.”

Angie Wallace, programme director for the Covid vaccination service for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, gave the Lord-Lieutenant a tour of the centre.

She said: “I was really proud that we were visited by the Lord-Lieutenant and able to showcase all of the work that we are putting into the vaccination programme for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“It was a wonderful morale boost and huge endorsement of the commitment of all our staff and volunteers.

“During the visit I told her about some of the fantastic feedback that we have received from patients who have visited the vaccination centre.”

David Evans, accountable officer for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, added: “The visit from the Lord-Lieutenant has given a real boost to our staff and volunteers who have, and continue to, go above and beyond in our local response to the Covid-19 pandemic.