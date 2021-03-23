Businesses told outdoor seating has to be made Covid-safe

Shropshire Council said it wants to make sure all businesses are as safe as possible, as many plan for changes in the way they operate to allow them to trade once lockdown is lifted.

Under the Government’s roadmap out of the third lockdown, venues such as pubs, cafes and restaurants could be permitted to reopen from Monday, April 12.

The rules will allow businesses to serve customers who are seated at tables in outdoor spaces.

The council has urged businesses to consider carefully the spaces they used, and ensure any new structures do not become to enclosed – meaning it it no longer considered an actual outside space.

Frances Darling, Shropshire Council’s head of trading standards and licensing, said: “In order to be classed as ‘outside,’ any structure with a roof must have openings in its sides greater than half of its total area; it is the same calculation that prevents ‘substantially enclosed’ structures from being used as smoking shelters.

“For example, taking sides off marquees and gazebos would be one way of ensuring outside space remains outdoors for the purposes of the Covid-19-secure restrictions; however, it is important that these sides are not replaced when customers are present, as the space will no longer be outdoors, the business will contravene the Covid-19-secure restrictions, and put the health and safety of their customers and staff at risk. Unfortunately, this principle must be followed irrespective of how cold or windy it gets, and I urge businesses to ensure they comply.

“We very much want to help businesses get this right and to avoid them being in the position where they have installed expensive structures that are not fit for purpose to accommodate the Covid-19-secure restrictions, and also can’t be re-purposed post-Covid-19 restrictions as a suitable smoking shelter.

“The next few months are going to be very busy for the hospitality sectors and, in addition to ensuring best use can be made of outdoor space, we don’t want businesses to forget that this may impact adversely on local residents through noise disturbance; or that introducing heat sources to potentially flammable structures and installation of electrical equipment brings their own safety risks that need to be carefully managed.

“Whilst we are really pleased that most of the county’s hospitality businesses are responding very well to the numerous adaptations they are having to make in order to reopen safely, it is also important that they take on board these key considerations for the safety and wellbeing of their customers, staff and neighbours.