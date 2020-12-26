Sue's face masks raise more than £3,000 for NHS thanks to Wem supporters

In Picture L>R: Harwinder Bhathar, Carole Roberts, Lynne Jones, Satnam Randwa, Lidia Wenlock and Susan O'Brien with the masks Susan made to raise money for the NHS

Susan O'Brien decided to start making face masks in March and has made hundreds since then for the community of Wem, and raised more than £3,000 in the process.

Susan sold the masks in her friend, Carole Roberts' shop in Wem, Dedman Stores, and Carole said she is so proud of the money raised.

Carole said: "Sue originally worked at the shop with us so she started making a couple of masks for us to wear, and in case any of the customers wanted one. It all really snowballed from there.

"We thought it might be a nice idea to donate the funds to the NHS. I put out a few appeals for materials on Facebook. No matter what I ask for, I always get – people are so generous.

"In the end Sue donated £3,000 to the intensive care unit in Shrewsbury and £300 to Macmillan cancer fund, as that is very close to her heart. Every time we had something going on, like Halloween, poppy day, Christmas, Sue made special themed masks. So there is always more money coming in that we still need to count up.

"I think she wants to finish it soon, she started making them in March during the first lockdown."

The close knit community of Wem really came out to support Sue and Carole's efforts and they said they feel really pleased with the way everything came together.

Carole added: "Sue only lives opposite the shop so a couple of times we would end up running across for some more masks when we ran out. We are very proud of Sue.

"Someone wrote to the Lord Lieutenant about her, and she received a lovely card from them. She still doesn't know who told them about her.