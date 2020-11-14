Track and trace rate improves - with Shropshire the best performing area in West Midlands

The success rate of test and trace in the county has slightly improved

The government's track and trace system has received considerable criticism since it has been introduced.

This week it was revealed that it continues to struggle to reach much more than 60 per cent of the close contacts of people who test positive for the virus nationally.

Data from the Department for Health and Social care shows 2,726 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Shropshire were transferred to the Test and Trace service between May 28 and November 4.

That means 687 new cases were transferred in the latest seven-day period.

In Telford & Wrekin 1,909 people have had their cases passed to the service since it began, with 467 in the latest seven-day period – the largest increase since the regime began.

Contact tracers ask these patients to give details for anyone they were in close contact with in the 48 hours before their symptoms started.

In Shropshire this led to 6,277 close contacts being identified over the period – those not managed by local health protection teams, which are dealt with through a call centre or online.

Contact tracers reached 64.3 per cent of those – up slightly from 63.6 per cent up to October 28, and 62.7 per cent to October 21.

It meant the area was the best performing in the West Midlands, where 59 per cent of contacts were reached on average.

For Telford & Wrekin 4,800 close contacts were identified and contact tracers reached 62.7 per cent – up slightly from 62.1 per cent up to October 28, and 61.9 per cent to October 21.

Hopeful

Across England, 59 per cent of contacts not managed by local health protection teams were reached and told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace in the latest week to November 4.

Local health protection teams deal with cases linked to settings such as hospitals, schools and prisons.

The contact tracing rate including these cases was 60.4 per cent – up slightly from the week before when a record low 59.9 per cent was reported. That figure has since been amended to 60.2 per cent.

Around 142,000 new cases were transferred nationally in the week to November 4, the highest weekly number since NHS Test and Trace was launched.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents trust leaders, said: "The number of people who tested positive for Covid this week has increased by eight per cent.

"Despite this, it is worrying to see fewer close contacts identified than the previous week, and with over 124,000 not reached this week it highlights how far the system has to go to be effective.