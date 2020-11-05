Second national lockdown forces postponement of Shrewsbury charity launch event

By Lisa O'Brien

The new lockdown has forced the postponement of a key launch event planned by a Shrewsbury charity.

Jane Mackenzie
Share Shrewsbury, founded by former mayor Councillor Jane Mackenzie to support people in recovery from alcohol addiction, was hoping to officially launch its new alcohol information leaflet on November 12.

The launch, at the Wenlock Road Co-op store, was due to be supported by the current Mayor Phil Gillam.

Jane said: “We are working with the Co-op and have funding from Shrewsbury Town Council to distribute alcohol awareness leaflets which staff will give to customers in store.

“However, due to the new lockdown, we will have to postpone our launch event until we have a clearer idea about what the rules will be once the lockdown is over.

“This delay is particularly frustrating because we know that more people than ever are turning to alcohol during these difficult times.

“The sooner we can start encouraging people to seek help, either for themselves or their loved ones, the better.”

For further information on the work of Share Shrewsbury, contact Councillor Mackenzie at jane@shareshrewsbury.co.uk

