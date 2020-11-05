Lockdown volunteer groups to continue work

Phone calls from support groups were a vital part of the voluntary help provided during the pandemic

The thousands of people who rallied to form neighbourly support networks have been hailed “heroes” by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC), which has now secured lottery funding to help them carry on.

The charity has released the results of a survey carried out over the summer, in which 67 of the estimated 120 groups across Shropshire took part, with 91 per cent saying they had no plans to disband.

While five groups said they did intend on winding down their activities, a report on the survey by RCC chief executive Julia Baron says: “It appears general neighbourliness will replace some of these more formal groups.”

Extracts from the survey responses are included in the report, with one saying: “We’re already becoming aware that the demand for our services has fallen off only because the informal neighbourly relationships have blossomed.”

Of the 67 respondents, 26 said they were new groups which had formed directly in response to the pandemic, while the remaining 41 were pre-existing organisations which had either adapted or extended their services, including food banks, charities and Good Neighbours groups.

The report says: “The real heroes of these schemes are the volunteers who stood in line to collect prescriptions and medicines, did grocery shopping and provided a listening ear or a friendly face across the garden gate.”

Ms Baron’s report goes on to describe areas the groups have identified that they may need help in going forward.

Her report says: “Most respondents stated that their groups had been able to meet all requests made to them – either themselves or by referral.

“However, some shortcomings were flagged up and these included IT skills for streaming and promotion so members of the community know what help and support is available.

“Three respondents mentioned financial support to run the groups. Four respondents mentioned transport related issues.”

The RCC has secured a “small amount” of lottery funding to help support the community groups until March 2021, the report says.

It adds: “When looking at the benefits and impact of the schemes as they emerged and adapted, we have to consider what would have happened if these groups had not stepped up.

“All of the 67 respondents gave their thoughts on this. Many of the comments highlighted simply that a provision would not have been available and people and local ‘official’ services would have been in real difficulty, with some residents ‘slipping through the net’ and services overwhelmed.

“Many groups recognised that their ‘organised’ effort together with sign posting and being a trusted party were main benefits.

“Tackling loneliness and isolation, especially in relation to the rural settings these groups operated in, was another benefit frequently mentioned.

“Besides the mental health aspects like anxiety and worry, people living alone without nearby friends or family would have been forced to venture out, putting themselves at physical risk too.

“Sometimes there are barriers to asking for help. Asking your neighbour can be more difficult for some people than asking a stranger, or a ‘service’.

“However, equally, several respondents mentioned that the community effort brought people together, strengthening community spirit and building resilience.

“It appears that these groups and the way volunteers organised themselves meant they worked for different people in different ways.”