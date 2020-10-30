Covid-19 outbreaks infect 58 people at confectionary factory and close sports club in Telford

The 58 cases have been confirmed at Magna Specialist Confectioners, based on Stafford Park.

Staff at St Georges Sports & Social Club have also tested positive for coronavirus, and the club on Church Street has closed as a result.

Becky McHale, spokeswoman for Magna, said: "Since cases started rising in the community, we’ve seen 58 people report positive tests, information we share weekly with all our staff.

"We also operate a very thorough independent tracing system that enables us to quickly instruct close contacts to self-isolate. This is predominantly driven by car sharing and home contact.

"We’ve worked closely with the Telford & Wrekin Health Protection Hub and Public Health England (PHE) who are aware of the extensive preparations we made over the last seven months.

"They’ve pronounced themselves pleased with the depth of this work, and with the outstanding commitment of our staff to support each other and the business.

"With the rapid growth of cases in the community we expect to be continuing this fight for the long term and making sure that we can continue to operate the business safely.

A spokesman from Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed the authority was aware of the 58 cases at Magna.

He said: "As a precaution, affected work bubbles, including those car sharing and who live together have been asked to self isolate. The remainder of the business continues to operate and there is no risk to anyone else.

"The company is working closely with Telford & Wrekin Council’s Health Protection Hub which continues to monitor the situation.”

It comes as Telford was yesterday put into Tier 2 of the coronavirus restrictions, which will come into force from Saturday.

A statement from owners of the sports & social club said: "We regret to inform you that we have both tested positive for Covid-19 and are required to self-isolate.

"Unfortunately, this means that the Sports & Social Club will stay closed this coming weekend and will remain so until further notice.