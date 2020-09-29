Main road through Ironbridge to reopen to vehicles at weekends

During the summer months, Telford & Wrekin Council created a safe pedestrian and cyclist zone on The Wharfage to help with social distancing.

The measures were put in place to enable more businesses to open safely after lockdown, as it provided a safe space for customers and visitors.

But as winter approaches the council has made the decision to reopen the road again to vehicles at weekends.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: "The coronavirus pandemic created lots of new challenges for local businesses especially in Ironbridge where there often isn’t the open space available to allow for safe queuing systems.

"The safe pedestrian and cyclist zone meant lots of local traders were once again able to return to work and they’ve all done a fantastic job at adapting to still provide a service to their customers.

"With footfall expected to reduce we are now able to allow traffic to use this road again on weekends as social distancing should be able to be managed more easily.

"This is something we are considering doing again in the future as the feedback has been positive but please tell us what you think."

People are now being asked to share their views in a survey.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, who represents the Ironbridge Gorge ward, said: "It’s been fantastic to see so many people visiting the gorge through these difficult times and supporting the local businesses here and we hope this continues during the colder months.

"The atmosphere on weekends has been amazing with visitors, residents and businesses having lots of positive things to say about the reduction in traffic and almost taking the area back to a time that used to be.

"We are also aware that the closure to vehicles can be inconvenient for some residents and businesses.

"We want as many people as possible to tell us how they feel about possibly repeating this in future, and how we might overcome any problems experienced this summer, so please head online and complete the survey to aid our decision process."

To complete the online survey visit telford.researchfeedback.net/s.asp?k=159836308185

It closes on October 16.

There are also some major infrastructure improvements works planned across the gorge in the next few months which means some roads will be closed and diversions will be put in place.

Businesses will remain open as usual throughout the works and access maintained.

The council says more details will be provided in the coming weeks.