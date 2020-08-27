London marathon chances for hospice supporters

Following the cancellation of the 40th London Marathon earlier this year due to Covid-19, it was decided a virtual event will be held on October 4, where 45,000 runners up and down the country will have the whole day to complete the 26.2-mile feat in their local area.

Runners will have 23 hours and 59 minutes on October 4 to complete the marathon.

Hope House children's hospice is now looking for ten people to take part and fundraise for the charity.

Fundraiser Lynsey Kilvert said: “We are delighted to be able to give the opportunity to 10 people to run the Virtual Virgin Money London Marathon on behalf of Hope House Children’s Hospices.

“We only have the 10 places available and they will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis, so if you would like to take part and support us then please don’t wait to sign up.”

Registration is £20 and if a runner commits to raising £100 they will receive a Hope House & Ty Gobaith running vest.

A spokesman for the hospice said: "Every week, three local families face their biggest fear and their child dies. Hope House Children’s Hospices cannot stop children dying but we can stop families suffering on their own.

"The hospices need to raise in excess of £6m a year to support all the children and families we help from across North Wales, Shropshire and parts of Cheshire."

“Our supporters and their donations have never been needed more than now,” said Lynsey. “So, if you are able to take on the Virtual Virgin Money London Marathon and raise much needed funds, then we’d love to hear from you.”

People can sign up to run for Hope House Children’s Hospices at hopehouse.org.uk/Event/virtual-london-marathon-2020.

The cut off for those wanting to apply is 4pm on Friday, September 18.