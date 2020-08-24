Charity reopens four shops and online store

In line with Government guidance the charity has opened its four charity shops in Wellington, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Walsall, and West Bromwich.

As well as making sure the stores are Covid-19 secure and that staff, volunteers and customers follow all current rules and regulations in relation to the wearing of PPE, the charity has also now resumed its trading activity online.

The charity’s online shop available at www.midlandsairambulance.com/shop has a selection of items including clothing, stationery, memorabilia and toys.

The shop also has a clearance section where supporters can get charity branded merchandise, at half the price.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Last year our online shop helped the charity raise £7,984 funding 15 missions, two air ambulance and 13 by critical care car.

“By re-launching our online shop, we are hoping customers who may struggle to get out to one of our high street stores, due to some of the continuing restrictions, can still make a purchase and show their support.”

For informaiton visit midlandsairambulance.com.