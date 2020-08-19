Two more coronavirus cases in Telford as residential home is revealed as focus of cluster

The number in the borough is now up to 28 over the past seven days. It comes a day after Telford & Wrekin Council urged the public to follow guidelines to prevent an escalation of the situation.

The rise is a significant increase on the previous week, where there had been just four positive tests.

The authority has also confirmed that of the 28 cases, 13 are focused on one residential home – although details have not been released about where it is.

A series of measures have been introduced to stop further transmission at the home according to the authority.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We can confirm that there has been a Covid-19 outbreak at a residential home in the borough.

"The thirteen positive confirmed cases involve both staff and residents.

"In order to prevent any spread of the virus, staff and residents have been self-isolating for the past week. Residents are staying at the property and are not allowed to leave. No visitors are being allowed in.

"Telford & Wrekin Council continues to liaise with Public Health England and the company and is monitoring the situation."

It comes as NHS England confirmed there had been no further deaths from the virus at the county's major health trusts, with the last taking place on July 12.

To date a total of 189 patients have died while in the care of the county's major health trusts.

Of that total 169 have been at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

In Powys the total of coronavirus deaths remains 93.

There have also been 155 deaths at care homes in the county – 105 in Shropshire, and 50 in Telford & Wrekin – although none since July 1.