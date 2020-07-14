Shropcom staff thanked for going the extra mile during coronavirus crisis

Three Chair's Awards were announced at a virtual meeting of Shropcom's Trust board this week.

Trust chair Nuala O’Kane announced awards for the domestic team at Whitchurch Community Hospital, members of the strategy team and for Shelley Lewis, a healthcare assistant at Bridgnorth Community Hospital.

The Chair’s Award is presented to individuals or teams that have gone the extra mile in supporting patients, carers or their colleagues in a way that truly reflects Shropcom's values and stands out as remarkable action that deserves to be celebrated.

Helen Jones, Lucy Wilkinson and Mark Onions - members of the Strategy Team

Nuala O’Kane said: “When people talk about Covid-19 and the NHS, most people think about doctors and nurses working hard on the front line.

“But there are in fact hundreds of other people and job roles who have an equally important part to play in keeping on top of this pandemic. So I am really pleased that today we are recognising some of our less obvious NHS heroes.

“All the winners have shown they really embody the values of the NHS and Shropcom and I am immensely proud of them all. I would like to thank each one of them for the flexibility, initiative and commitment they have shown during this challenging time.”

The domestic team at Whitchurch Community Hospital were presented with their award in recognition of their work following a Covid-19 outbreak at the hospital that impacted on a number of staff.

Helen Jones, Lucy Wilkinson and Mark Onions from the strategy team were praised for their boundless enthusiasm, energy and agility during the different stages of the pandemic.

They have worked with clinical and operational colleagues to enable service developments which have delivered safe, effective care. These include developing medical cover for community hospitals and shaping how the organisation wraps care around patients in their own homes and in care homes.

Shelley Lewis, healthcare assistant at Bridgnorth Community Hospital

Shelley Lewis, a healthcare assistant at Bridgnorth Hospital, was presented with an award embracing a sudden change in role.

At the start of the pandemic, it was identified that Shelley would need to move to a non-patient facing role within her team. Her new role was a mix of admin duties and supporting the team with other non-clinical duties.

The board said Shelley demonstrated a great ‘can do’ attitude and used her existing skills and knowledge to support and drive quality standards within the team, with a particular focus on infection prevention and control.

It said she has recently been asked to visit one of the other Community Hospitals to share her knowledge and work with the staff to share practice across the sites, which was great tribute to her skills and ability to influence change within a team and make an impact on care delivery within community hospitals.

Anyone can nominate a member of staff or volunteer for a Chair’s Award by emailing their details for consideration to shropcom.communications@nhs.net