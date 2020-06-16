Cheap steroid trialled in Shropshire hospitals dramatically reduces Covid-19 deaths

The low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone is a major breakthrough in the fight against the deadly virus, experts say.

The drug is part of the world’s biggest trial, testing existing treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus.

One of the health trusts taking part in the trial and contributing vital information was Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The overall study has concluded the drug cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators. For those on oxygen, it cut deaths by a fifth.

Today it was revealed the Government has stockpiled 200,000 courses dexamethasone and that the NHS is making it available as treatment for patients on ventilators and oxygen from this afternoon.

Had the drug had been used to treat patients in the UK from the start of the pandemic, up to 5,000 lives could have been saved, researchers say.

Last month it was announced that almost 800 Covid-19 patients at SaTH were taking part in seven clinical research studies to find a treatment for the virus – one of those included dexamethasone.

Speaking at the time Dr Nigel Capps, Director of Research and Innovation at SaTH, said: “As yet there are no proven treatments for Covid-19 and we urgently need to find cures if we are going to save lives. We are harnessing our expertise to support cutting edge research into Covid-19.

“We have opened seven studies in response to this pandemic with the aim of helping clinicians and scientists develop a better understanding of Covid-19; its presenting symptoms, how and why the virus affects certain people more than others and hopefully to help to develop effective treatments.”

Sister Helen Moore, Clinical Trials Manager and SaTH’s Lead Research Nurse, added: “This pandemic has raised the profile of research and why it is so important to us all. We are really pleased with the response from our patients and how keen they are to be involved.”

The study shows the drug could be of huge benefit in poorer countries with high numbers of Covid-19 patients.

About 19 out of 20 patients with coronavirus recover without being admitted to hospital.

Of those who are admitted, most also recover but some may need oxygen or mechanical ventilation, and these are the high-risk patients dexamethasone appears to help.

The drug is already used to reduce inflammation in a range of other conditions. And it appears to help stop some of the damage that can happen when the body’s immune system goes into overdrive as it tries to fight off coronavirus.

In the trial, led by a team from Oxford University, about 2,000 hospital patients were given dexamethasone. They were compared with more than 4,000 who were not.

For patients on ventilators, it cut the risk of death from 40 per cent to 28 per cent. For patients needing oxygen, it cut the risk of death from 25 per cent to 20 per cent.

Chief investigator Prof Peter Horby said: “This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality – and it reduces it significantly. It’s a major breakthrough.”