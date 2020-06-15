Dominic Raab: Two-metre rule remains best way to control virus

There is no "magic" to social distancing rules and altering the two-metre guideline would bring "different levels of risk", according to the Foreign Secretary.

Dominic Raab said the government has seen progress across the whole of the UK in "getting hold of the virus and bringing it down", and that the Prime Minister's review on social distancing will provide further guidance to the hospitality sector in coming weeks.

The Tory MP for Esher and Walton was speaking to Shropshire Star reporter Mark Andrews as he led tonight's Downing Street coronavirus briefing.

Having been questioned on the importance of reducing the two-metre rule to one metre in order to kick-start the hospitality sector, Mr Raab said the government would proceed in a "sure-footed" way, standing by the previous earliest opening date of July 4.

"A comprehensive review of the 2m rule will look at how it works in practice and the scientific evidence, and we'll try and learn as much as we can from the international experience," Mr Raab said.

Shropshire Star's Mark Andrews questions Dominic Rabb at today's Dowming Street briefing. Image: Sky News

"In the meantime, it's important to emphasis people must continue to keep 2m apart wherever possible and follow our stay alert guidance.

"We expect the review to be completed in the coming weeks and we'll be able to say more then."

The latest development comes after North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson said reducing the distance was essential in supporting the county's retail and hospitality industries.

Other business leaders have echoed this view, with JD Sports owner Peter Cowgill saying it was "economically unviable" to continue working at a distance of two metres.

Mr Raab added: "We want to get bars, restaurants and all of those small businesses up and running as soon as we can do so, but it's got to be done in a safe and responsible way, so we need to have a review and look at the evidence.

"We've got to make sure we proceed in a careful, sure-footed way. We don't want a second spike. That will be bad for public health, bad for the economy and small businesses, and bad for public confidence.

"We're sticking to the roadmap and we are making progress, and if we continue to do so, hopefully sooner rather than later we can provide some reassurance and further guidance to that sector."