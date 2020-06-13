May's Mile a Day Challenge wins her a special Cub Scouts award

May Rowlands, who is a Cub at 1st Bomere Heath, has been awarded the special Commissioner's Commendation award for her challenge, 'A Mile a Day in May by May'.

May had only recently moved up from Beavers and had not even been invested as a Cub before the lockdown began. Nonetheless she has embraced scouting from home by taking part in the jamboree on the internet, uploading evidence for Badges at Home, and joining in with #TheGreatIndoors and the #HikeToTheMoon challenges.

May Rowlands, 8 from Walford Heath near Shrewsbury is a Cub at 1st Bomere Heath

However, it was the Hike to the Moon, along with Sir Tom Moore, that inspired May to do her own fundraising challenge of A Mile a Day in May by May. She smashed her original £100 target and has so far raised over £450 for Children In Need.

When asked why she wanted to raise money for the specific charity, May said: "I wanted to raise money for Children In Need because their problems don't just stop because there is a bigger problem in the world."

It is this commitment and being a role model to other Cubs that has earned May the special Commissioner’s Commendation, which she can now wear on her uniform with great pride.

Nickie Phillips, District Commissioner for the Shropshire Borders said: "Congratulations May, I look forward to meeting you and extending my good wishes in person."

Dexter Williams, County Commissioner for Shropshire described the achievement as a "perfect example of Scouting".

The Hike to the Moon challenge was part of The Scouts’ Great Indoors programme that has been released to support Scout Groups and Units as well as the public. They hope to continue to support young people and encourage them to develop important skills for life.

To donate, visit May’s Just Giving page: https://tinyurl.com/ybyjb2g4