Three more coronavirus patients die in Shropshire

All three were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, NHS England has confirmed.

It means at least 299 people have now died with the virus in the county – 176 in Shropshire's hospitals and at least 123 people in the county's care homes.

At SaTH, 157 people have now died after contracting Covid-19.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 8. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

Five of the hospital deaths were at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry and 14 were at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust which runs the community hospitals in Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Whitchurch and Bishop's Castle.

A further 59 deaths of patients with coronavirus in hospitals in England were reported today by NHS England, taking the toll for hospital deaths to 27,490.

Another three deaths have been reported to Public Health Wales, taking the death toll in the country to 1,401.

In Powys 13 Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed by Public Health Wales but data from the Office for National Statistics shows at least 85 people have died with the virus.

Advertising

The UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, increased by 55 to 40,597 today although analysis of official figures suggests the true death toll is around 50,000.

More Covid-19 coverage: