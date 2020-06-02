Distancing signs hit by vandals

Shropshire Council has been kitting out towns across the county with signs intended to remind people about the importance of social distancing ahead of the reopening of retail later this month.

Now it has emerged that signs put up in Ludlow have been defaced, removed or replaced.

One sign, which originally read 'Covid-19: maintain social distance', has been replaced by one which states 'Covid-19 notice: only morons & idiots take the time to read notices'.

Stickers have also appeared from the 'Shropshire Corona Resilience Network' warning of a 'fraud pandemic' and asking to 'reopen the UK'.

Shropshire Council said the damage and thefts had been reported to the police and they have asked residents and traders for help to identify those responsible.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m shocked by this and struggling to understand why people would choose to vandalise signs that are designed to encourage people to safely visit and get around our market towns. I urge anyone with anyone information to come forward.

“I am aware from colleagues elsewhere in the country of similar acts of vandalism. So far we have been lucky with Ludlow the only market town hit. In other parts of the country temporary traffic management measures for cycle lanes are being vandalised, signs disappearing and cones thrown away.

“We have reported the matter to the police who are keeping an eye on things, and they are treating these acts as theft and vandalism. But we now need the help of local people to stop this happening again – and we especially ask local traders to review any CCTV footage they may have that may assist the police in their enquiries.”

The council said any signs that have been removed are being replaced, and posters left by activists will be removed.

The authority says it is also able to provide town and parish councils with additional signs.