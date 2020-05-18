Three more patients with coronavirus die in Shropshire hospitals

NHS England said that two patients had died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), and another at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

Today's announcement means that a total of 141 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19 at the county's major health trusts since the outbreak began.

Of them, 125 have been in the care of SaTH, 11 at the community health trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

ONS data also shows 77 people have died with coronavirus in Shropshire care homes between April 10 and May 8.

A further four deaths have been reported to Public Health Wales, taking the country's death toll to 1,207.

It includes 13 coronavirus deaths in Powys.

A further 122 patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals in England, taking the country's death toll to 24,739.

The most recently announced deaths were of patients aged between 47 and 100.

Advertising

More Covid-19 coverage:

It comes as a loss of taste or smell have been added to the NHS coronavirus symptoms list, weeks after experts first raised concerns that Covid-19 cases are being missed.

Anyone suffering loss of taste or smell, or a noticeable change, should now self-isolate for seven days to reduce the risk of spreading the infection, according to guidance from the UK’s chief medical officers.

Advertising

Train companies are urging people to avoid non-essential travel after recording an increase in journey planning of nearly a quarter this week.

Rail services will be ramped up from around 50 per cent of the normal timetable to 70% from Monday as part of the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

As travel restrictions start to ease, police are launching a new speed enforcement operation to remind people of the dangers of speeding when getting back on the roads.

This week sees the launch of the campaign by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), which consists of a two-phase operation to remind motorists of the importance of travelling within the speed limit.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham, Roads Policing Lead for NPCC, said many forces across the country had seen an increase in speeding during the lockdown. With many people not having been on the roads for a long time, the police want to reinforce safety messages.