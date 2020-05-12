Training company’s staff make PPE in their spare time

Lisa Jagger, from Llanelli, was the first employee from Cambrian Training to start making the personal protective equipment (PPE) in her spare time. She and her mum, Bethan Evans, have now made more than 2,000 pieces for West Wales care homes, community nurses and a hospital.

“We are trying to give something back to the community,” said Lisa.

“You have all these people doing such amazing work while we are doing our best at home to support them.

“It’s nice to make somebody feel they have protection when they go to work, and we have also started making masks for elderly people.

“I think it’s brilliant that my Cambrian Training colleagues are also supporting their communities by making masks and surgical caps.”

Many of Cambrian Training’s staff have been making the PPE from chef’s jackets which have been donated by chefs across the UK in response to an appeal by Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Culinary Association of Wales president and Cambrian Training’s managing director.

Heather Parry, from Welshpool, has completed 16 masks and four surgical caps so far.

Advertising

Some of the facemasks

“I have a sewing machine and wanted to help in anyway I could,” she said. “I know they will be put to good use.”

Many of the PPE items are distributed across Wales from a central collection point in Welshpool.

Mr Watkins said: “I applaud our staff for their commitment to make this PPE in their spare time and thank members of the community who have donated material."

Anybody wishing to receive face masks or to donate chef’s jackets or spare material, is asked to contact info@cambriantraining.com