Shropshire MPs call for cautious easing of lockdown

They spoke as Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting to decide on the next steps towards a 'roadmap' to freedom.

Businesses operating outdoors are expected to be given the green light to reopen and new rules on social mixing are also expected when Mr Johnson reveals plans on Sunday.

Today MPs in our county called for transparency and a sign of better times ahead.

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, said: "I think we are beginning to see public tolerance for the measures in place is beginning to wane. I think it's quite right the Government is starting to set out how it is going to get out of the lockdown restrictions."

Philip Dunne MP

Mr Dunne, a former health minister, said he was concerned about the impact the restrictions were having on the economy, and hoped the Government would take a gradual, phased approach to ease the rules ahead of a vaccine being found.

He said there was evidence that the virus was less likely to be spread outdoors, and hoped garden centres would be allowed to reopen subject to social distancing being maintained.

Similarly, he said he would like to see non-contact sports such as golf or tennis allowed, providing suitable measures could be put in place.

"Construction sites have also been reopening around Shropshire over the past week or two," Mr Dunne added. "If social distancing can be maintained, people should be allowed to get back to work."

Telford MP Lucy Allan said businesses would need to have continued tapered government support in the short to medium term, enabling as many jobs as possible to be safeguarded.

Lucy Allan

"We need to restore people’s confidence and ensure people feel safe to return to work," she said. "Social distancing and hand hygiene measures will be key to a successful relaxation of those restrictions, and those who can will be encouraged to work from home. Relaxing lockdown can be done safely and it is important that people also feel safe."

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said he was in favour of some relaxation of the rules, provided it was cautiously managed to prevent the spread of infection.

"Any relaxation must be led by scientific advice and be implemented carefully and in a considered way," he said. "Where people can return to work, socially distanced, they should be allowed to do so. However, a second wave must be avoided."

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP, Daniel Kawczynski said Britain should look to Europe, adding: "We have seen certain countries, such as the Czech Republic and Austria, that have been quietly changing or easing the restrictions without there being a major increase in the number of infections, and I think we can do the same. I'm extremely concerned about the impact this is having on our economy."

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire, has been voicing his concerns about the impact the rules are having on business for some weeks. He said a prolonged lockdown would also damage people's general health.

"The lockdown surprised everyone in how disciplined people have been, and the disease has not taken off as forecast back in March," he said.

"It's become clear there is a real danger to the economy and to people's health were the lockdown to go on." I very much hope the economy will be allowed to start again in a carefully managed and controlled manner. I would like to see as much of the economy get back to normal as soon as safely possible."

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire, said he hoped any easing for restrictions would be done on a UK-wide basis. He said it would cause major complications for his constituency if the Welsh Government opted to take a different approach.

Mr Williams said the time was now right to be looking at this, adding: "We have definitely got to the point where it's clear we have the capacity in the NHS, and the figures are coming down. It's definitely time to start looking to reopen the economy, but that would be within the 'new normal'."