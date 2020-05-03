Three more Shropshire coronavirus patients die as county death toll reaches 103

Two more Covid-19 deaths were confirmed at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and one more death was announced at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

It means 103 people have now died in the county's hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, with 92 of these dying at SaTH, six at the community health trust and five at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Four deaths were announced for the county on Saturday.

There were three deaths confirmed at (SaTH) and one more at the Shropshire Community Health and Care NHS Trust.

The full UK death total, which includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and in the community, stood at 28,131 on Saturday.

The number of deaths in English hospitals increased by 327 to 21,180.

The Government has only released daily figures for care home and community coronavirus deaths since Wednesday and these statistics are not broken down by local area.

However data from the Office for National Statistics showed that 36 people died with the virus in Shropshire care homes in the space of two weeks.