Menu

Advertising

Three more Shropshire coronavirus patients die as county death toll reaches 103

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | Coronavirus | Published:

The number of coronavirus patients who have died in Shropshire hospitals has risen to 103 after three more deaths were announced today.

Two more Covid-19 deaths were confirmed at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and one more death was announced at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

It means 103 people have now died in the county's hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, with 92 of these dying at SaTH, six at the community health trust and five at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Four deaths were announced for the county on Saturday.

There were three deaths confirmed at (SaTH) and one more at the Shropshire Community Health and Care NHS Trust.

The full UK death total, which includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and in the community, stood at 28,131 on Saturday.

The number of deaths in English hospitals increased by 327 to 21,180.

The Government has only released daily figures for care home and community coronavirus deaths since Wednesday and these statistics are not broken down by local area.

However data from the Office for National Statistics showed that 36 people died with the virus in Shropshire care homes in the space of two weeks.

Coronavirus Health News Shrewsbury Local Hubs Telford Oswestry
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News