Helping charity is a piece of cake, says family

David Vicary, from Shrewsbury, decided to launch the service providing home-made cakes in aid of The Movement Centre, which provided life-changing treatment for his son Stan, who is now six.

Mr Vicary, also helped by daughter Lillybelle, 10, and sons Jake eight, and Reg, four, are offering weekly deliveries every Friday.

The Movement Centre, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, near Oswestry, provides pioneering therapies for children with cerebral palsy and other movement-related conditions.

The family is taking advantage of the lockdown to bake their own cakes, which are delivered every Friday to anyone within 10 miles of Shrewsbury. Collection is also possible.

Mr Vickery said The Movement Centre had changes Stan's life.

“He was born with Down Syndrome and a range of other medical complications," he added.

"By the time he was four, he still had very little trunk control and was a way off being mobile, and the prospect of him ever walking was a distant dream. But attending The Movement Centre transformed our lives in indescribable ways.

"Stan is now a very happy mobile boy. We wanted to use this time in isolation to give something back to The Movement Centre and there is nothing Stan loves more than cake.”

Mr Vicary said five flavours were on offer: lemon drizzle, millionaire's shortbread, chocolate brownie, rainbow-sprinkle sponge and raspberry bakewell delight.

The are offered in trays of 12, and come as part of a family pack also including a wordsearch, fun family game, colouring sheet and conversation-starter cards. Customers are asked to donate a minimum of £12, with all proceeds going The Movement Centre.

To order a cake, families must email havecakewilltravel2020@gmail.com with their order and contact details (including phone number). Donations can be made through the web-page justgiving.com/fundraising/david-vicary1.

Mr Vicary, who is also chairman of trustees at the charity, said: “As well as this being a challenging time for charities like The Movement Centre, we know that everyone is facing tough times at the moment but we also know that keeping the children fed and watered is one of the biggest challenges of being at home, so hopefully this can save families a job and give them a delicious and well-deserved weekly treat, safely delivered to their door."

So far the venture has raised more than £900 for the charity. Mr Vicary added that there would be prizes to be won if the family hit its £2,000 fundraising target, including a£100 voucher for Woodings & Co Jewellers, an overnight stay at The Malthouse, Ironbridge, two flotations sessions at Shropshire Floats, and a £40 dough and oil voucher. Other prizes included family tickets for Shropshire Festivals 2021, and a fiesta tapas night for two at The Bull in Roddington.