Shropshire MPs call for gradual easing of lockdown as PM returns to work

Boris Johnson resumed his duties with a speech saying that he understood businesses' concerns about the economic consequences of the lockdown, but added that he would not risk the possibility of another spike in the number of cases.

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire, said Boris Johnson's return was important in that it would give the nation a clear sense of direction during the crisis.

"I think Dominic Raab has done really well, he's been very collegiate, keeping the rest of the cabinet on side," he said.

"But the way our system works, you need someone giving clear direction."

Mr Paterson said he supported a gradual lifting of the restrictions, saying the damage being caused to the economy would also have a negative impact on people's health.

"There is a very delicate balance between stopping the spread of this dreadful pandemic, and the economy, which has been hit very hard, and which is going to do real serious harm to people's long-term life, welfare and health," he said.

"It is not about health or the economy, the two are inextricably linked."

Owen Paterson

Mr Paterson said there had been growing calls for allowing a gradual easing of the lockdown, with different sectors being allowed to reopen gradually in an orderly fashion.

"I think that's very sensible," he said.

"I think the Government and the medical authorities have been surprised at how disciplined the public have been. If you have clear guidance about how you are going to ease the restrictions, I think the public will comply."

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said the Prime Minister would need to consider very carefully how to proceed.

Mark Pritchard

"I hope the PM will be bring clarity and focus on when and how phase two of countering the pandemic is deployed," he said.

"It will need to be considered very carefully. The economy should have a careful unlock, but not a precipitous or hasty one. Lives should not be put at risk."

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford also welcomed the PM's return.

“I am delighted that the Prime Minister is back at this critical time for our nation," she said.

"It is clear that while no-one is advocating an immediate end to lockdown, the Prime Minister is clearly looking to the next stage of tackling the challenges presented by this disease.

Lucy Allan

"It is right that we start to look at ways that enable the process of relaxing lockdown to begin. It is clear this will be a gradual process and that social distancing and home working, where possible, will be with us for some months to come.

"It is vital we have strong leadership at this time, which is why it is so uplifting to have the Prime Minister back in charge.”

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he was delighted Mr Johnson was returning to work.

"We need his leadership and vision at this critical time," he said.

"I feel we are now waiting for a message that where certain companies, industries and clubs can get back to work in a safe way."

Daniel Kawczynski

Mr Kawczynski said a 'crib sheet' should be devised explaining how companies and other organisations can safely reopen in a gradual way.

"I think a gradual easing of the restrictions would be sensible," he said.

"We have seen in continental Europe how small, piecemeal adjustments are being made to the restrictions."

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire, said he was pleased to see Mr Johnson resume his duties.

"I think the big take-away from his opening statement was that he wants there to be more transparency, and to open up over the next couple of days about what's next," he said.

Craig Williams

"He was clear that the action to date has worked, but the next stage is having everyone pulling together over an exit strategy, or how we live with the virus."

Mr Williams said the time had come to look at what the next stage of the plan would be.

"I definitely think it's time to look at what living with the virus means," he added.

"It's clear that until we have a vaccine there's going to be some form of mitigation. At the same time, the economy can't be locked down indefinitely."

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, said the Prime Minister had given an important message on co-operation and transparency, to help everyone understand the thinking behind decisions for the next steps in response to the pandemic.