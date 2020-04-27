Coronavirus: Further Shropshire death brings region's hospital death toll to 84

NHS England announced the latest death had taken place at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH). .

It means that the total number of coronavirus deaths at the county's major health trusts has now reached 84.

The number of patients to have died and tested positive for Covid-19 at SaTH, which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford, is 77.

Four other patients have died in the care of Shropshire Community Health Trust and three at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

It has also been confirmed that there have now been seven deaths recorded in Powys.

The cumulative number of coronavirus patient deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of April 27. Data: NHS England. Number of deaths likely to increase, particularly on recent dates, with further NHS announcements

NHS England confirmed that a further 329 people have died in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 18,749.

Of the most recent 329 to die, 22, the youngest of which was 29, had no known underlying health condition.

In Powys a total of 157 cases have been confirmed, an increase of three from Sunday. In total there have been 553 tests in the county.

The news comes as around 6,000 people who have recovered from Covid-19 have signed up to donate their blood plasma to see if it can help patients currently infected with the virus.

A call from the NHS for patients to come forward has led to around 6,000 registrants who tested positive for coronavirus, including more than 500 people who were admitted to hospital.

We're leading a major programme to collect plasma from people who've recovered from #COVID19.



This is to support a clinical trial to determine if plasma from recovered patients can help those battling the illness.



Find out more: https://t.co/9P7AyjGYyl

Some have now begun donating their blood plasma in a process known as plasmapheresis, which uses a machine similar to that used in regular blood platelet donation.

The plasma from former patients is rich in the antibodies that develop as somebody recovers from an illness.

In other news, the nation is expected to fall silent in tribute to key workers who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson, who battled the illness himself, including a spell in intensive care, will be among those observing the minute’s silence on Tuesday at 11am.

We're urging the country to observe a minute's silence on Tuesday to remember all the health, care and other key workers who have lost their lives to #coronavirus. Please help us spread the word.

https://t.co/nEtdx0gsmp#IWMD20 #NeverForgotten

Government workers will be asked to take part and the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it is hoped others will participate “nationwide”.

The Unison union, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Nursing launched a campaign last week for the nation to take a moment to honour frontline staff who have died during the Covid-19 crisis.

Between them, the organisations represent more than a million NHS and public service workers including porters, refuse collectors and care staff.

Meanwhile, Boris Johson has said the UK is at the point of “maximum risk” in its battle with coronavirus, as he acknowledged frustrations over the continuing lockdown but insisted he would not risk a second peak in the disease by relaxing restrictions too quickly.

As the Prime Minister returned to take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis following his recovery from Covid-19, he said there are signs that the UK is “passing through the peak” of the outbreak and “coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street as he resumes working after spending two weeks recovering from Covid-19

Comparing the disease to a mugger, he said: “This is the moment when we have begun, together, to wrestle it to the floor.”

But he said it is also the moment of maximum risk because of the danger that people would look at the “apparent success” and “go easy” on social distancing measures.

It comes as the UK’s largest gambling firms have said they will remove all TV and radio advertising for games and products during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) said firms have voluntarily agreed to remove all their gaming product advertising for at least six weeks.

Breaking News: BGC members to remove TV and radio gaming advertising during COVID-19 lockdownhttps://t.co/AlMpkuT4LV

It comes a week after the Government wrote to gambling firms asking them to provide regular updates on how they are tackling problem gambling during the coronavirus lockdown.

The industry body said existing TV and radio advertising slots will be replaced by safer gambling messages, donated to charities or removed from broadcast where contracts allow.