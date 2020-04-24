Shropshire health services remain open to patients during coronavirus outbreak

They say "robust" measures are in place to protect the safety of patients, and that not seeking help could lead to further complications down the line.

The trust running Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital says there has been a drop in patients attending the A&E departments, but they remain open to anyone with a serious injury, severe illness or medical emergency.

Dr Arne Rose, medical director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs RSH and PRH, said: “Whilst the general advice is to stay at home as much as possible, and whilst we do have restrictions on visiting to our hospitals, it is important that people who need emergency care get that care as soon as possible.

"Some people may think that they are doing the right thing by not contacting their GP or not coming to A&E, but they could actually be making things worse for themselves in the long run."

Urgent care centres at PRH and RSH have been temporarily relocated to the minor injury units in Whitchurch and Bridgnorth to form two urgent treatment centres (UTC), which are operating alongside the minor injury units (MIU).

Meanwhile, the MIUs in Ludlow and Oswestry are open as usual.

They offer a walk-in service and do not require appointments or referral.

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom), which runs the MIUs, says activity levels have fallen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosses say they noted a small increase since the opening of the two UTCs earlier this month, but said it is not causing any difficulty.

The UTCs offer treatment for urgent, non-life threatening conditions but people with major injuries and illnesses, such as head injuries and breathing difficulties, are advised to attend A&E.

David Stout, chief executive of Shropcom, said: “It is vitally important that people still access our minor injury services if they need them.

"We understand people may feel uneasy about attending hospital settings because of Covid-19, but our staff have really robust measures in place to protect your safety as well as their own.”

People are also being urged to contact their GP practice by phone or online to make appointments if they have any health concerns.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group and a local GP, says patients are being offered phone or video consultations so they can seek advice without physically having to go into their practice.

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, who is also a local GP, added: “We’d like to reassure people that the NHS is here for you if you need it.

"It’s important that people who are feeling unwell or have health concerns do not sit at home worrying about it and they do contact their GP.

"Don’t leave it, your condition or illness could get worse, leading to more complications later down the line and even a hospital admission.

"If you do need urgent medical help, you should use the NHS 111 online service.

"If you cannot get help online, call 111. If it’s a serious or life-threatening emergency, call 999.”

Anyone in need of mental health support can contact a 24/7 urgent NHS mental health telephone helpline, set up by Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which is providing support, advice and triage.

The helpline, available on 0300 124 0365, is not able to provide advice on coronavirus symptoms but is for patients seeking urgent mental health telephone support.

Anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms must contact 111 online in the first instance at 111.nhs.uk or call 111 if they don't have internet access.