Consultant doctor sourcing coronavirus tests from America for key workers in Ludlow

Dr David Carey, who is a consultant physician in occupational medicine, has sourced antibody testing kits for coronavirus from an American company.

He says the tests will not only detect whether a person has the virus, but will also show if they have already been infected and are potentially immune.

"This would allow core key workers to return or remain at work in the knowledge that they were unlikely to infect their colleagues, patients and others, or to self-isolate because they were infected; but unaware of it because they had no symptoms," said Dr Carey, who is the director of Templar Medical – a company providing medical services for specialist occupational groups such as pilots and divers – and was previously a Surgeon Commander in the Royal Navy.

"As such this would help to control infection but also mitigate damage to the local economy where many are anxious about returning to key roles for fear of infection."

The tests, which would also come with a consultation, are aimed at key workers who are symptom free but may have had symptoms two to four weeks earlier.

Dr Carey says the tests have been approved by the International Organization for Standardization and carry the CE marking, but can only be administered by healthcare professionals so are not for home use.

He wants to start offering the service in Ludlow, but says it could be rolled out to other areas of the county in the future.

"The test itself involves a simple pin-prick to the finger-tip to release a small amount of blood which is then pipetted into the device; a buffering agent is then added and the result is available 10 to 15 minutes later," said Dr Carey, who lives in Bedstone and is also rejoining the NHS to work at the Nightingale Hospital in London.

"That result is discussed with the individual and their employer with their consent.

"Presently all funding is from my own pocket, but that’s not sustainable.

"Therefore, I am offering all core key workers to have a consultation and test at cost – around £45.

"I am also offering other key workers who are not as vulnerable to be tested at cost, plus the cost of another test for another worker.

"In that way the programme is sustainable rather than drying up when the initial funds are used.

"I am hopeful that local businesses will make a contribution as well since it is their workers who are most likely to benefit."

Proceeds will be used to buy more testing kits and other equipment, and Dr Carey is seeking financial support from local businesses.

So far, he has acquired hundreds of tests but is hoping, with the support of the community, to be able to test thousands.

He added: "The population of Ludlow is around 11,000 with 6,000 of working age.

"If we can make a difference here we could expand this further, but not without support.

"I also want to compile enough data to evaluate how close we are to ‘herd immunity’ which is where we need to be."

He is also asking for organisations who employ key workers to come forward to take part in the programme.

Organisations which would like to get involved, and businesses that can offer support, can contact Dr Carey via email at enquiries@templarmedical.co.uk