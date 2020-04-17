Oswestry's Cae Glas park to stay shut but under regular review

Oswestry Town Council has said its award-winning Cae Glas Park will remain shut due to social distancing guidance from the Government, but has said it will keep the decision under review.

The announcement was welcomed by town residents on Facebook, only days after scores had said they were not comfortable with the idea of it being opened.

A post from the council said: "Cae Glas Park will remain closed and the decision will be kept under regular review."

That came after a negative reaction to the council's suggestion on Saturday that if the park was reopened it would be for a limited time with restricted access.

The original post said: "We have taken our responsibilities seriously throughout the pandemic and that includes the unpopular decision to close the park.

"Like all decisions this has been under review and continues to be so on a daily basis. If the park is reopened, it will be for a limited time, with restricted access, for exercise only and monitored. The feedback received is helpful."

In response to the latest decision Joe Shiel wrote: "I’m glad that Oswestry Town Council have listened to and responded to the strong public feeling on this. A very sensible decision."