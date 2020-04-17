Coronavirus: Military resources 'critical' in supplying Shropshire care homes with PPE, says MP

Mr Dunne was speaking after this week working with the 35 care homes in south Shropshire, helping to ensure they have contact with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) providers.

He called for VAT to be scrapped on items of PPE while the country deals with the impact of Covid-19.

This comes as the number of care homes where residents or staff have symptoms of Covid-19 rose to one in seven across the country, as of Easter Monday.

Despite many businesses capable of changing their production to PPE doing so, the widespread shortage continues, and many authorities are having to ration the amount given to care homes.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils in England and Wales, said stocks of PPE were having to be rationed and called on central Government to ensure a more reliable supply of the gear to protect both care workers and those they care for.

Mr Dunne said as the disease spreads, using military resources as outlined in the government’s three-point PPE plan, would become vital.

“I am very much aware of concerns being raised about PPE supplies in the national press,” he said.

“I have been kept updated by NHS and council leaders in Shropshire through weekly briefings.

“The Government three-point PPE plan, which came out last week, has clarified guidance for the most appropriate PPE for those in care homes and for domiciliary carers in home settings.

“Mobilising military logistics to distribute available supplies to ensure the right equipment is in the right place is a critical part of this plan.

“I have been in touch with each of the care homes and the largest domiciliary care providers to ensure they are aware of the PPE hotlines and key points of contact within the Shropshire CCG and the Local Resilience Forum covering Shropshire.”

Numerous businesses across Shropshire have come to the aid of the PPE shortage.

Mr Dunne added: “There have also been major efforts to increase PPE supply, both from established suppliers overseas facing a massive simultaneous increase in global demand, and from new suppliers in the UK. Some of these are here in Shropshire.”