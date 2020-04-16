Joe Hart to host Severn Hospice virtual quiz to raise much-needed funds

The former Shrewsbury Town and Manchester City keeper will be in charge of the sports round for Severn Hospice's first virtual quiz – part of fundraising efforts the charity has launched due to the impact of coronavirus on its income.

Severn Hospice got in touch with Hart via social media and the Shrewsbury born-and-bred star jumped at the chance to help out.

In a video message on the charity's website he said: "Hey I am really excited to be involved in the Severn Hospice quiz which is going to take place on Friday night at seven o'clock.

See also:

"Severn Hospice needs your help more than ever so please feel free to join from your sofa, have a good laugh and hopefully raise some good money!"

In less than 72 hours, the hospice's area fundraiser Hannah Gamston has pulled together teams from the kitchens, gardens, clinical staff and admin to join the Premier League-winning stopper in the seven-round general knowledge quiz.

The quiz goes live at 7pm tomorrow on Facebook and it is hoped it will raise vital funds.

Advertising

The hospice has seen its fundraising hit hard by the Covid-19 restrictions, losing £100,000 a week as shops shut, events are cancelled and supporters are told to stay home.

Joe Hart, here in action for Burnley against Wolves, will be taking on the role of quizmaster for the Severn Hospice

So it is looking at ways it can plug the gap and encouraging people to support the hospice from their sofa.

Hannah said: "I follow Joe on Instagram and when we decided to run the quiz, I thought I would ask him to take part. I was so nervous but he said yes straight away. It was brilliant.

"As he is local to Shropshire, he knows all about the work we do here at the hospice and he said that he would happily be our quizmaster for the sports round. I can't really thank him enough – we announced we had a mystery guest and people were trying to guess who it was. When we said it was him, everyone got really excited. He has created a real buzz about the quiz so: Thanks Joe."

To take part in the quiz go to bit.ly/Severnquiz to make a donation.