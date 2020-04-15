Councillor praises town for rising to virus challenge

Councillor Graham Breeze helped set up the Welshpool Community Angels Group to aid residents who have been forced to stay indoors and find themselves without family or friend support.

The group was set up with support from Rev Steve Willson, representing Welshpool Churches, Anne Wilson, interim town clerk to Welshpool Town Council, Wendy Yapp, manager at the Ann Holloway Day Centre and town councillor Nicola Morris.

John Morgan has since joined to launch a website for the organisation.

“The response has been absolutely amazing,” said Councillor Breeze. “We have close to 100 volunteers on our list and many have been called into action to provide much-needed shopping or to collect a prescription.

“Others in the group are simply providing a friendly voice at the end of a telephone to mostly elderly residents unable to leave their homes and faced with loneliness.”

The group is also providing much-needed support for the meals on wheels service operated by Welshpool Town Council out of the Ann Holloway Day Centre.

Demand for the service has risen from less than 10 meals going out on Tuesdays and Thursdays to a five-day service going out to close on 50 homes. Meals even went out on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

“There has also been an amazing response from local businesses who have come forward to help,” added councillor Breeze.

Advertising

“We are immensely grateful to the many companies and individuals who have donated to the cause. We have received cash, gloves, masks, sanitiser, high-viz vests and many donations of food to supplement the meals going out to homes.”

The councillor added that while all the volunteers have not yet been called into action there is still a need for more.

“The situation is certain to worsen before we see an improvement and some of the very people who put their names forward now find themselves isolating too – and I fall into that category.”

Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate should contact Welshpoolangels@gmail.com