Pizza business getting fired up

Nomadic Appetite, based in Forden near Montgomery, is a wood-fired pizza business run from a converted horse box, and owners Kate and Stu Richards have faced challenges due to the pandemic, as many of the events where they would be providing their pizzas have been postponed.

However, they have decided to start a very local service in Montgomery each Saturday and are offering free pizza to NHS workers.

Located in the car park of the Cottage Inn at Monty’s Brewery Visitor Centre, they will be firing up their wood-fuelled oven and creating their pizzas as a pre-order only takeaway offering.

In addition, they are showing their support for the work the NHS is doing, as the owners said on social media: "NHS workers will be entitled to one free pizza, as a huge thank you from us."

Menus, together with protocols for booking and safe distancing, are available on their Facebook page.

Residents without Facebook access can ask their Montgomery Neighbourhood Angel for information about the service, as it will be listed, together with other information about food and drink suppliers, in the bank of useful information available to each ‘Angel’.

Kate and Stu are offering a similar pizza takeaway service to Forden residents on a Wednesday evening - see fb.me/nomadicappetite for details.