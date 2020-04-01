Wrekin MP: 'NHS should be awarded George Cross coronavirus fight'

The Daily Mirror has launched a campaign to honour brave workers battling Covid-19 on the front line.

Mr Pritchard has given his backing to the campaign but also suggested that the whole of the NHS should be awarded the George Cross.

See also:

He said the NHS as a whole is showing "great dedication and heroism".

NHS as a whole is showing great dedication & heroism. I support @DailyMirror campaign to award NHS staff a medal. But wouldn't it be better for the whole of @NHSuk @BBCPolitics to be awarded the George Cross - just like Malta in 1942. It could be incorporated into the NHS flag? — Mark Pritchard MP (@MPritchardUK) March 30, 2020

The George Cross was awarded to the island of Malta by King George VI in a letter to the island's Governor, Lieutenant-General Sir William Dobbie, so as to "bear witness to the heroism and devotion of its people" during the great siege they underwent in the early part of the Second World War.

Italy and Germany besieged Malta, then a British colony, from 1940 to 1942.

The George Cross was incorporated into the flag of Malta beginning in 1943 and remains on the current design of the flag.