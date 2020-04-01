Advertising
Wrekin MP: 'NHS should be awarded George Cross coronavirus fight'
Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has backed a campaign to give medals to NHS staff fighting coronavirus.
The Daily Mirror has launched a campaign to honour brave workers battling Covid-19 on the front line.
Mr Pritchard has given his backing to the campaign but also suggested that the whole of the NHS should be awarded the George Cross.
See also:
- Coronavirus: LIVE updates as UN boss calls pandemic world’s worst crisis since WW2
- Shropshire coronavirus: Who is supporting your community and how you can help
He said the NHS as a whole is showing "great dedication and heroism".
The George Cross was awarded to the island of Malta by King George VI in a letter to the island's Governor, Lieutenant-General Sir William Dobbie, so as to "bear witness to the heroism and devotion of its people" during the great siege they underwent in the early part of the Second World War.
Italy and Germany besieged Malta, then a British colony, from 1940 to 1942.
The George Cross was incorporated into the flag of Malta beginning in 1943 and remains on the current design of the flag.
Most Read
'Don’t let your loved ones become the next victim': Tributes to 'dearly loved' Bridgnorth man who died of coronavirus
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.