Sign of the times as beauty spot visitors warned to keep away

In the wake of a host of stories about packed beauty spot car parks, councils, police and custodians of parks, lakes, and other visitor attractions have taken action to prevent people using them.

At Lake Vyrnwy, one of the most picturesque areas in the region, residents have also made their feelings clear on people visiting the site.

A series of signs have been set up that tell people, in no uncertain terms, that now is not the time to visit.

One sign on display as you approach the area clearly states "stay at home! Lake is not essential travel!".

Another sign states: "Here for a day out? Stay away please."

Coed Wood on the way to Lake Vyrnwy

A third sign is emblazoned with: "Save lives go home! It's not a bloody holiday."

It comes after West Mercia Police's Chief Superintendent, Tom Harding, issued a warning to people about unnecessary travel over the weekend.

He said: “We must all play our part in helping to minimise the spread of the virus, take pressure off the NHS and ultimately save lives.

“This week we have seen a number of people using their vehicles to travel to open spaces to exercise. Whilst we appreciate the importance of exercise and the positive impact on mental and physical health during this difficult time, the Government have made it clear that people should ‘stay local’ and walk, cycle or run from their own home rather than travelling.

“Many people are inadvertently creating crowds by driving to popular locations to go and exercise therefore not achieving the necessary social distancing.

“We understand that it may be tempting to drive out to somewhere beautiful but we urge people to stay local or stay at home.

“Please don’t be surprised in the current circumstances for officers to ask some motorists whether they have a valid reason for being on the roads. We will take enforcement action if required, but only if it is necessary and proportionate."