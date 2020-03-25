Shropshire cat retirement village appealing for donations

Shropshire Cat Rescue, based in Shrewsbury, operates a 'moggies retirement village' for cats over 10 years old whose owners have gone into care homes or died or are no longer able to care for them.

The charity, which also hosts animal shelter visits and a cafe, has had to close its boutique shop in Shrewsbury to follow government advice.

Now the charity is running an online fundraising campaign.

A statement said: "We are a 100 per cent volunteer run charity in our 21st year of operation. We receive no public funding and all monies raised come from our boutique shop in Roushill Bank, Shrewsbury, sponsorship, donations, legacies and fundraising events.

"Due to coronavirus our shop has had to close for the time being in order to protect our volunteers, most of whom are amazing retired people; our fundraising events have had to be been postponed and we are no longer able to open the 'Shelter for Saturday' visits from April until September.

"Our vet and medication bills for last year were in excess of £40,000, which averages £3,500 per month, and this is paid for mainly from the proceeds of our shop and shelter activities.

"Most of this expense is to look after our 'villagers'. Many are on medication, and require weekly visits from the vet to check on their health as we want them to enjoy their retirement in comfort.

"We understand that these are difficult times at present especially from the financial aspect but if you are able to donate even a small amount please #helpmakeadifference.

"We have all the other ongoing bills to pay at the shelter and a donation would help so much."

View the fundraiser at justgiving.com/campaign/moggiesretirementvillage