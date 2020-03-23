Third Shropshire coronavirus patient dies in hospital

The man was in his 40s and had underlying health conditions. He was being treated at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

NHS England said a further 46 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 303.

A further four patients in Wales who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the country’s total to 16.

Dr Arne Rose, Medical Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient, who died on 21 March, was in his 40s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.

There have now been three deaths attributed to coronavirus in the county. The latest is the second patient to die at PRH and then test positive from the virus, after a woman who was also in her 40s, died at the hospital on March 15.

A pensioner also tested positive for coronavirus after dying at a retirement complex in Shrewsbury earlier this month.

Three more coronavirus patients have been confirmed to have died in the Black Country. Two Wolverhampton patients and one Dudley patients were confirmed to have died.

NHS England said in a statement: "A further 46 people who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 303.

"Patients were aged between 47 and 105 years old and all had underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed."

It comes as MPs debate emergency legislation to allow further powers to tackle the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, public toilets and council-owned play areas have closed across Telford and Wrekin in a bid to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.