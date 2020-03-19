Bridgnorth pub closed for two weeks after coronavirus customer scare

Owners at The Harp said they believe someone confirmed to have the disease may have entered the premises in recent days.

The pub in High Street is closed from today and has taken the "difficult decision" to remain shut for the next 14 days.

A statement released by the owners said: "We have had information that someone who may have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 may have been in the pub.

"So we have taken the difficult decision to close for the next 14 days as advised by the WHO and NHS.

"We are doing this as a preventative measure so we can safeguard not only the staff but all the families and regulars who use the pub on a daily basis."

A team of workers is set to conduct a deep clean on the premises before it reopens at the beginning of April.

The statement adds: "As we have said this is a preventative measure and our main priority is to keep everyone safe and healthy.

"We hope to see you all again as soon as the 14 days isolation passes."

This comes as businesses in Low Town had an emergency meeting last night to discuss ways to ensure they can survive and engage with the community going forward.

An increasing number of businesses and establishments are continuing to shut and schools are preparing to close indefinitely from tomorrow.