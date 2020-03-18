Telford's leisure centres, libraries and ice rink close amid Covid-19 crisis

Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed a raft of closures this afternoon, following government and Public Health England advice to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A statement said: "During these difficult and uncertain times it is our top priority is to protect and care for all residents, visitors and employees in our borough. After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily close the following Telford & Wrekin facilities from 5pm on Friday, March 20."

The following facilities will be closed:

• All Leisure Centres: Abraham Darby Sports & Leisure Centre, Horsehay Village Golf Centre, Newport Swimming Pool, Oakengates Leisure Centre, Phoenix Sports Centre, Stirchley Sports Centre, Wellington Civic & Leisure Centre

• Telford Snowboard & Ski Centre

• The Visitor Centre, High Ropes, Disc & Adventure Golf at Telford Town Park

• Telford Ice Rink

• Libraries run by Telford & Wrekin Council at Madeley, Newport, Wellington and Oakengates as well library facilities at Southwater One - the council is also recommending that partners who run community library facilities in the borough also close.

• Telford Town park visitor centre (the town park remains open)

These will be closed until the end of May when the situation will be reviewed.

All pre-paid bookings will be refunded and all direct debit memberships and swimming lesson payments will be frozen for the duration of the closure. Any pre-paid memberships, for example annual gym memberships, will be extended free of charge to compensate for the period of closure.

Customers who have existing direct debit or pre-paid memberships and bookings through Telford & Wrekin Leisure will be contacted. Customers are asked to wait for this communication and do not try to contact directly as teams are going to extremely busy and unable to deal with individual enquiries..

The council will also be looking to offer a range of community support around libraries, making contact with customers to provide a bespoke service as much as possible. Overdue book fines are suspended until further notice.

The council added: "We are also postponing the outdoor events programme until the end of May when we will review the decision. This situation will remain under review and be subject to ongoing government advice.

These events include:

• Spring into St George’s Day 19 April

• VE Day celebrations 8 May

• Telford Balloon Fiesta 9 & 10 May

"In addition, we are also now advising communities to review their planned events," the authority added.

"Please note that the music promotion company 'Orchard Live' which is organising two outdoor concerns featuring Jack Savoretti and Tom Jones is still intending to ahead as planned at the end of June. The company will notify ticket holders directly should this change in the future. This is not a Telford & Wrekin Council event.

"We will publish further updates on service affected as soon as we have them."