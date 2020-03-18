Birmingham Selfridges to close from 7pm

The Birmingham store, along with stores in London and Manchester, will all be shutting temporarily.

The statement on the website says: "We are temporarily closing our London, Birmingham and Manchester stores.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our customers and team members is our utmost priority and we must do the right thing by the communities in which we live and work to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

"With a heavy heart, we have made the decision to temporarily close our four physical stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 7pm 18 March.

"Our digital and social channels will continue to operate as usual, and our website, app and social channels will continue to be regularly updated to provide you with the latest information."

All events and appointments have also been cancelled.