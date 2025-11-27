Shropshire nurse who got paid for conference she didn't attend is allowed to continue working in profession

A Nursing and Midwifery (NMC) substantive panel ruled that Deborah Hudson knowingly received money for a conference she did not attend, a charge she denied. It related to a primary health care event that took place at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham on May 11 and 12, 2025.

RAF Shawbury. Picture: Google

At the time, Mrs Hudson was a practice nurse at RAF Shawbury. She has since left the organisation and is now a nurse practictioner for a GP surgery.

In total, Mrs Hudson claimed £70.15 in travel and subsistence expenses, while she would have received around £280 in paid leave.

Mrs Hudson also did not accept that, on October 20, 2022, in a meeting with a colleague, she incorrectly stated that she had a certificate of attendance for the conference, but had not brought it to the meeting.

However, the panel found both of the charges as proven, stating that attendance at the conference did not just mean entering into the venue, but also participating and actively engaging in lectures.

Mrs Hudson had previously admitted another charge, that was also proven. This was that, on September 6, 2022, in a meeting with another colleague, she incorrectly stated she had attended one or more sessions at the relevant conference, and had a certificate of attendance, but it had been shredded.

The panel did conclude, however, that Mrs Hudson’s conduct was not dishonest and did not amount to misconduct. Therefore, they have ruled that her fitness not practice is not impaired.

Mrs Hudson explained she had been a nurse for 24 years and has worked in many different environments, including serving in the military in Iraq and Afghanistan. She told the panel “she is very proud to be a nurse” and is very aware how the public feel about the profession.

However, “there were several issues going on at the time this conference took place,” she said.

“It wasn’t just the issues within my working environment,” said Mrs Hudson.

“It was completely out of character, and nothing like this has ever happened to me before in the past. I had never experienced the feelings that I had when I attended that conference.”

Nazazish Choudhury, the case officer for the NMC, said Mrs Hudson’s actions might or could re-occur if she was placed under the same level of external stresses.

“Nurses occupy a position of privilege and trust and are expected to be professional at all times, and maintain professional standards,” said Mr Choudhury.

“Patients and their families are meant to trust nurses with their lives, and the lives of their loved ones.

“The testimonials do say she is a good nurse, but in my submission, there is not enough of an insight or a reflection that the registrant has given and how she would react in a similar way.”

However, Mrs Hudson said she had a box file to keep her course certificates in, as well as an email folder which she copies across to her personal address.

She said she loves her current job and wants to become an advanced clinical practice nurse.

“It makes a big difference when you have people at work who you can talk to daily and can chat about life things, not just work,” said Mrs Hudson.

“I do not believe my fitness to practice is imparied and I am very passionate about upholding the code, doing my job and being a nurse.”