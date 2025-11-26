‘I thought my double vision was caused by air pressure on a flight to the US but a Staffordshire hospital discovered I had a brain tumour’

A woman who put her double vision down to air pressure on a flight was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Abi Smith, 30, first realised something was wrong during a flight to the US when she began to lose her vision in June 2019.

At first she put it down to the cabin pressure, but then began to lose mobility in her left and right leg.

After losing the ability to hold things, such as kitchen utensils, Abi, from Stirchley in Birmingham, went to the hospital in the US, where a CT scan didn’t detect any abnormalities.

However, once she was back in the UK, an MRI scan at Queen’s Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, revealed a glioma, a type of brain tumour.

Abi had surgery to remove the spinal component of the tumour, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy and is now monitored with regular scans.

Abi Smith in 2020. She lost her vision during a flight in 2019, and found herself unable to hold things, and was later diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Abi said: “Doctors in the UK thought I’d had a stroke because I couldn’t move the right side of my body, including my eye, which had turned inwards.

“When I was given my diagnosis, I was on my own, and although I was terrified, I felt a sense of relief that the medical team had a plan.”

The tumour was found at the base of Abi’s brain, and parts of it spread along the top of her spine.

Due to its sensitive location, the tumour itself was deemed inoperable, but surgeons were able to remove the spinal component in July 2019.

After the surgery, Abi received radiotherapy, followed by six months of chemotherapy.

She said: “The treatment was harsh, and I lost my hair.

“It was a shock at first, but I reminded myself that hair can regrow.

“It was a small price to pay for the amazing treatment that managed to considerably shrink the tumour.”

Abi Smith after her biopsy.

Abi Smith in 2020. A woman who lost her vision during a flight, and found herself unable to hold things, was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Abi Smith finishing chemo in 2020.

Abi Smith in 2021. A woman who lost her vision during a flight, and found herself unable to hold things, was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer and more women under the age of 35 than breast cancer.

Abi, who still attends routine scans, now attends fundraising events to raise awareness, and this Christmas, is supporting the Brain Tumour Research Christmas Appeal.

She said: “More funding is urgently needed to understand, treat and ultimately cure brain tumours.

“This Christmas, I’m encouraging people to support the Appeal. Every pound donated helps fund the breakthroughs we desperately need.”

She recently hosted a Wellness Day, raising hundreds of pounds for charity, and also runs a greetings card business called The Cancer Card, that supports Brain Tumour Research through every sale.

Letty Greenfield, Community Fundraising Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Abi’s strength and positivity in the face of such a challenging diagnosis are nothing short of inspiring.

“We’re so grateful for Abi’s ongoing support and her dedication to turning a difficult experience into a force for good. We hope Abi’s story inspires others to support our Christmas Appeal.”