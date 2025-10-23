Police comment on decision to drop Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals from maternity review over ongoing criminal investigation

It was revealed earlier this week that Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) was being removed from a list of 14 trusts across the country being examined by Baroness Valerie Amos as part of her National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation ordered by the government.

Baroness Amos said the decision had been taken after discussions with West Mercia Police - and because SaTH is currently the focus of an ongoing criminal investigation into its failings.

A number of families who suffered as part of the maternity scandal at SaTH had questioned why the police investigation cannot run parallel to the national review - adding that it would be a failing for Baroness Amos' review not to examine the trust responsible for the county's current largest confirmed maternity failings.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed "in depth engagement" has taken place with the National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation, but that the decision on which trusts to include was taken by Baroness Amos.

It said it had written to the families affected by the investigation - named Operation Lincoln - to provide an update following Baroness Amos' decision.

A statement from the force said: "We are absolutely committed to ensuring the families involved in our investigation are kept informed of key developments and have today written to them to provide an update following the announcement Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) will be removed from the national investigation.

"In our letter, we have confirmed there has been in-depth engagement with the National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation, both to inform the review on the nature and progress of the police-led investigation and to ensure that aims and intention of the wider review remain valuable and achievable.

"The final decision on the scope of the inquiry was made by Baroness Amos.

"We will continue to work with the review team and work in conjunction with them as they commence their 'Call for Evidence' next month."