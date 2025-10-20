Staff at Telford care home deliver care with kindness and compassion, inspectors say
A Telford care home has been rated 'good' following an inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC)
By Megan Jones
Published
Myford House Nursing and Residential Home in Horsehay has been rated 'good' following an inspection from the CQC.
The report followed an assessment carried out at the home between September 16 and 18 this year.
Inspectors with the CQC said that the home's residents were "involved in creating exceptionally detailed assessments of their needs" and were "supported by enough staff who had been safely recruited".