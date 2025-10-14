Shropshire health trust ‘fully reviewed’ two deaths of patients being cared for at home

The deaths were recently reported to leaders at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom) which has reviewed both cases as it does with all “unexpected” deaths.

A Shropcom spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the patients at this sad time.

“We always undertake a full review following any unexpected deaths in any service, to identify potential learnings to improve the patient care or experience.

“Our Patient Safety Panel found no significant concerns in these cases, or indication that either patient required care in a hospital setting. We are unable to comment further on individual cases.”

Shropcom's board met at Meeting Point House in Telford on Thursday, October 2. Picture: LDRS

Dr Mahadeva Ganesh, Shropcom’s medical director, had asked at the trust’s board meeting on October 2 whether “these deaths could have been avoided if there were in a setting away from the home”.

Dr Ganesh was told that there was no indication that they should have been treated in hospital instead.